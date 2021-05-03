Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Increased to $1.65 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.50 to $1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.79.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 965,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,266. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

