Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €81.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

ETR:BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Thursday. Basf has a 52 week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of -271.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

