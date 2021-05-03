Barrington Research Increases Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target to $200.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $178.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.88.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

