Barrick Gold (ABX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$26.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.50.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

