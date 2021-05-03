Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.780-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Barnes Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.78-1.98 EPS.
Shares of B stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.18.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
