Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.780-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Barnes Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.78-1.98 EPS.

Shares of B stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.18.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

