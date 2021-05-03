Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.80. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.780-1.980 EPS.

B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.18.

B opened at $49.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

