Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 188,973 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.