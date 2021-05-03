Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MCI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Michael Harlan Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,690 shares in the company, valued at $421,373.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

