Barclays Reiterates “€7.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.39 ($8.70).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.08 and a 200 day moving average of €10.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.