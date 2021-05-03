Barclays Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €118.27 ($139.14).

Get Safran alerts:

EPA:SAF opened at €124.18 ($146.09) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €113.26. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.