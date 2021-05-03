Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 210 by Credit Suisse Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

Shares of BARC traded down GBX 13.22 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 175.50 ($2.29). The stock had a trading volume of 133,262,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,245,355. The firm has a market cap of £30.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.46. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

