Barclays Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $38.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.78.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

