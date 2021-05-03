Barclays Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $44.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NVT opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $537,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

