Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €47.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.36 ($56.90).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €47.48 ($55.86) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is €46.93 and its 200 day moving average is €43.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion and a PE ratio of 31.61.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.