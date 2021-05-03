Bao Finance (BAO) Market Capitalization Hits $32.46 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $32.46 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00065013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00279862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.09 or 0.01109451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.88 or 0.00737600 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,901.04 or 1.00045885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

