BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BankUnited have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results were aided by growth in revenues and provision benefits. The company’s solid loans and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee-income sources are expected to continue aiding profits. The bank’s strategy to increase low-cost deposits will further support revenue growth. While pressure on net interest margin (NIM), owing to near-zero rates, the company’s significant exposure toward loans that carry higher amounts of risk, and elevated expenses mainly due to technology investments remain major near-term concerns; BankUnited’s capital deployment activities seem sustainable, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value.”

BKU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,443. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,504,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after buying an additional 311,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after buying an additional 273,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 218,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

