BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in BankUnited by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

