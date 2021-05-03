Bank of America Downgrades DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Underperform

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

DTE Energy stock opened at $140.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average of $125.84.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

