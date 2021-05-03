Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases Shares of 3,555 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,008,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,226.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,199.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

