Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,995,000 after buying an additional 9,776,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,614 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 850,965 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
