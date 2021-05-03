Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $585.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

