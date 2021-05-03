Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

BCPC traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.44. The stock had a trading volume of 359,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Balchem will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,463,000 after buying an additional 155,400 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 139,375 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 505,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $51,943,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

