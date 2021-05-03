Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

