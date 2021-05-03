Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.17. 45,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,898,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after buying an additional 203,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,247,000 after buying an additional 504,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

