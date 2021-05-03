Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after buying an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJM stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.53. 8,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.80. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

