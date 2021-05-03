Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

MNR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. 3,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,636. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $19.00.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

