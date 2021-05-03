Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 6.75% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 344.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,858,000.

NYSEARCA MFUS traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $39.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33.

