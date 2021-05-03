Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Ball by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

Ball stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,222. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

