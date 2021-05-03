Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $275.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.69.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $210.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.