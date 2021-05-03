Baader Bank Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.15 ($74.29).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at €62.00 ($72.94) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €56.39 and a 200-day moving average of €58.79.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.