Baader Bank Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.46 ($9.95).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:SDF opened at €9.23 ($10.85) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.24. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 52-week high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.