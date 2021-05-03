Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €148.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCH. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €127.45 ($149.95).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 1 year high of €133.00 ($156.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €121.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.99.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.