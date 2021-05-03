B2Gold (BTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $479.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.43 million. On average, analysts expect B2Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTG. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

