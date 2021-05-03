B. Riley Boosts OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $118.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $101.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,306 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,682,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,943,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.