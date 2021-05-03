B. Riley Boosts Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $18.50

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $16.50 to $18.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.