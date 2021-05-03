Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.05% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of ARKF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,890. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.