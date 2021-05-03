Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,194 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.63. 747,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

