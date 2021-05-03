Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 37 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $384.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,405. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.