Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $346,000 Stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 208.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

FLLV stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.12. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.