Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYAGF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from $7.40 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

