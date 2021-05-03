Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $225.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 272.15% from the company’s current price.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $60.46 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,329,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,167,000 after acquiring an additional 341,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $22,397,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,921,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 55,525 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

