Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

