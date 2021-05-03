AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Up 44.1% in April

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 708,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $18.72 on Monday. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $763.25 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.