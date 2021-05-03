Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.