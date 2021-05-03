Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $337.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $211.12 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.