Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL opened at $262.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.20 and a 200 day moving average of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.43 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.