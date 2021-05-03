Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

