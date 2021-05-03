Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) vs. Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Head to Head Comparison

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 175.19%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 273.10%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 104.69 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -2.02

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -26.14% -18.26% Autolus Therapeutics -8,652.90% -54.01% -44.19%

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Autolus Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is involved in the progressing of its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer. Autolus Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

