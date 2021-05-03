Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of ALV opened at $100.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.04. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $67,242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Autoliv by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 162,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

