Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.47.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $100.66 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $107.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Autoliv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.